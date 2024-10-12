Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Wam Alternative Assets news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33). Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
About Wam Alternative Assets
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wam Alternative Assets
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Wam Alternative Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Alternative Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.