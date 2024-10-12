Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.06. 282,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,383,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

