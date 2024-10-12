Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.39%.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.