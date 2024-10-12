Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.39%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.