Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$1,323,187.50 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.29 ($23.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,323,187.50 ($894,045.61).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16).

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.84%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

