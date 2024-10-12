Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$1,323,187.50 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.29 ($23.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,323,187.50 ($894,045.61).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.