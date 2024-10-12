Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,043 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 961,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

