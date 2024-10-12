Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.98 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.