Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.44. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.