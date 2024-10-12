Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,015 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $906,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.