Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,015 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $906,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.