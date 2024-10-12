Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $211.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.