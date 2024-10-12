Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,548,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

