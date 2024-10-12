Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

