Wedbush Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.34%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,813,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

