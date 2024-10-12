Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 348 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

