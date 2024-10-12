Wedmont Private Capital Has $779,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shell were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shell stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

