Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 360 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after purchasing an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

