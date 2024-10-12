Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 383 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

