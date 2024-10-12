Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 43 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,028.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $2,043.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,525.65.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

