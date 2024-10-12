Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 69 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,085.04 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,088.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $994.06 and a 200-day moving average of $961.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

