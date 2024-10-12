Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

