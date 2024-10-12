Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

WRDEF stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

