Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

