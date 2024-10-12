Westpac Banking Co. Plans Interim Dividend of $1.33 (ASX:WBCPH)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.331 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
