Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 249,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 222,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $507.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares in the company, valued at $129,825,892.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,631.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,825,892.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and sold 143,522 shares valued at $1,446,121. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 79.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.