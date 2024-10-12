Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Westrock Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of WESTW opened at $1.39 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.
About Westrock Coffee
