Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of WESTW opened at $1.39 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

