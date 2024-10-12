WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in September

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WH Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.85 on Friday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

