Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells $13,794.40 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 3,440 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $13,794.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 905,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,670.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $506.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

