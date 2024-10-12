Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Down 0.7 %

WLMIY stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Wilmar International

(Get Free Report)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.