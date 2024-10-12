Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

