WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

WTBN opened at $25.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

