WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 63,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 227,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 505,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 160.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242,952 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 280,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.