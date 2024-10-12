WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 299.1% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund comprises about 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

