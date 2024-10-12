WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.87 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 10407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,960,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.