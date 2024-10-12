Worldcoin Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $230.72 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00253662 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,965,022 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 525,476,041.31854737 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.91035365 USD and is up 10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $234,779,291.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.