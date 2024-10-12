Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 290 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,313,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,807,000 after purchasing an additional 155,452 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 218,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $16,462,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

