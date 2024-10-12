Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,260 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $357,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $150,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $344,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.