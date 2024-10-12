Wynn Capital LLC Purchases 460 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

TROW stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.56%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

