Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.15. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.