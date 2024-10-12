Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xylo Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. Xylo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
About Xylo Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xylo Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.