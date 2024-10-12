Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xylo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. Xylo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

