YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $216.66 million and $38.54 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99336384 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $36.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

