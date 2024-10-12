Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,635 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

