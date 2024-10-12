Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 32868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
