Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 6,957.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

