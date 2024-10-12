Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 6,957.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
