Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

