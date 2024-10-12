Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a support level?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.