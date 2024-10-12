Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.31 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Zcash has a total market cap of $561.17 million and approximately $80.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.37 or 0.00054460 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00035245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.