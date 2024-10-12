ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $464,996.40 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

