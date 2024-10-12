ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 3,450,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,492,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

