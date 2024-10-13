11,995 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

