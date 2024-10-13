120,587 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

LQDT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,819. The firm has a market cap of $686.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,986. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $69,864.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,986. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918 in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

