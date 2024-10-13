2,380 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.99 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

