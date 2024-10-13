4,296 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after buying an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
