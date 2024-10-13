4,309 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

